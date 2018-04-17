10 arrested during Williamsburg narcotics investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force said Tuesday that 10 people have been arrested and charged with narcotics distribution offenses.

The arrests come after a months-long investigation.

Authorities seized drugs such as LSD, cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms), opioids, amphetamines, steroids, hashish and marijuana. Approximately $14,000 in cash was also recovered.

The investigation began when authorities received information about unreported sexual assaults due to an increase in drug activity occurring on or around the William & Mary campus. This investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests and charges are possible.

“I would like to express my appreciation for the cooperation and communication of all of our community partners who assisted in providing information, insight, and assistance into this criminal investigation,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn.

Anyone who has any information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call the Williamsburg Police Department at (757) 220-2331.

