Public figures react to death of Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush, wife of former President George H.W. Bush and mother of former President George W. Bush, died April 17 at the age of 92.

Her death sparked a response from public figures who remarked on her impact and lasting legacy.

President Donald Trump:

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush. As a wife, mother, grandmother, military spouse, and former First Lady, Mrs. Bush was an advocate of the American family. Amongst her greatest achievements was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection. She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well. The President and First Lady’s thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mrs. Bush.”

First lady Melania Trump:

“Our hearts are with the Bush family as we celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Barbara Bush. Throughout her life, she put family and country above all else. Her dedicated service to the American people was matched only by her compassion and love of family. She was a woman of strength and we will always remember her for her most important roles of wife, mother, and First Lady of the United States. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the Bush family as we honor her legacy.”

Former President Barack Obama:

Our statement on the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/MhTVYCL9Nj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 18, 2018

Former President Bill Clinton:

Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) April 17, 2018

Former first lady and Senator Hillary Clinton:

Thinking about Barbara Bush’s legacy of service to our country and the extraordinary family she raised. Thanking her for her many kindnesses to me and my family. Wishing her the comfort she deserves surrounded by her loved ones. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 16, 2018

Former President Jimmy Carter:

Statement from former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter on the passing of Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/OibQmXipao — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) April 18, 2018

Former Vice President Joe Biden:

There was no one else quite like Barbara Bush. Jill and I — and the entire Biden family — send our heartfelt condolences to the Bush family and our prayers for comfort in a difficult time.https://t.co/PQrgGL4Jpd — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 18, 2018

Former Vice President Al Gore:

Former First Lady Barbara Bush was a pillar of strength for her family and was much admired in our country. Both the wife and the mother of a U.S. President, she will be remembered for her service, pragmatism, and strong, kind spirit. — Al Gore (@algore) April 18, 2018

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine:

Barbara Bush’s wit, wisdom, and devotion to her family and our country earned her the admiration of millions, and her literacy efforts improved countless lives and will continue to do so for generations. @AnneHolton and I offer our condolences to the Bush family tonight. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 18, 2018

Virginia Senator Mark Warner:

Joining millions of Americans tonight in mourning the loss of Barbara Bush, wife and mother of presidents and a woman of extraordinary strength and character. I have especially fond memories of a visit she made to Richmond when I was Governor. Mrs. Bush will be deeply missed. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 18, 2018

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau:

Always a friend to Canada, Barbara Bush leaves a legacy of dignity, grace, service and devotion to family. Sophie and I send our deepest condolences to Presidents George H.W. and George W. Bush, their family, and to all Americans. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 18, 2018

Actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger:

My thoughts are with President Bush and the entire Bush family, along with every person on this planet who was lucky enough to call Barbara a friend. As heartbroken as I feel right now, I can hear her voice at Camp David telling us to not worry about her, to go on. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 17, 2018

Former Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney:

Barbara raised a family of service & character, stood by her beloved husband in the best & worst of times, and spoke her convictions with courage & passion. The great First Lady of our times. Ann and I will profoundly miss her friendship, her compassion, & the twinkle of her eye. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 17, 2018

NASA:

We're saddened by the loss of former First Lady Barbara Bush. In her honor, here's a pic of her and former President George H.W. Bush calling astronauts in space from Mission Control in Houston during Space Shuttle mission STS-120 & @Space_Station Expedition 16 in 2007 pic.twitter.com/MMePwSBLHa — NASA (@NASA) April 18, 2018

United States Navy aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush: