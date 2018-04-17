Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

Former first lady Barbara Bush has died, a family spokesperson has confirmed.

At 92 years old, Bush had been suffering for some time and has been in and out of the hospital multiple times in the last year while battling with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD, and congestive heart failure.

The office of former President George H. W. Bush released a statement Sunday, confirming after a “recent series of hospitalizations,” she decided against seeking additional medical help.

The Bushes have been married for 73 years.