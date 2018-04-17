Dick’s Sporting Goods destroying unsold assault-style rifles

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Dick’s Sporting Goods is reportedly destroying their inventory of unsold assault-style rifles after deciding to stop selling them in February.

The decision to pull the guns from their Field & Stream stores came after the deadly Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Retailers generally return unsold merchandise to the manufacturers in situations like this one. However, Dick’s is choosing to eradicate the weapons altogether.

“We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer for sale as a result of our February 28th policy change,” a spokeswoman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations.”

The Post-Gazette says the guns will be destroyed at Dick’s distribution centers and the parts will be sent to a salvage company to be recycled. The company did not say how much merchandise would be included.

