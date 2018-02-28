× Local gun shop owner and customers react to Dick’s Sporting Goods’ decision on guns

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It is a firm statement on guns. Dick’s Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting.

“It’s time that somebody takes a stand on assault weapons floating around the city and country,” said Raymond Lane, who is a customer at sporting goods retailer.

The Field & Stream stores will no longer sell assault-style weapons. It’s part of sweeping changes made by its parent company, Dick’s Sporting Goods. Dick’s, which stopped selling those weapons after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, will also no longer sell high-capacity magazines.

Nikolas Cruz bought a gun at Dick’s, but it wasn’t the AR-15 he used in the shooting.

Another customer Reggie Cyrus said, “Companies have a moral compass and I think it sends a message, a very positive message.”

Both Dick’s and Walmart are raising their age restriction to buy a gun to 21. But local gun shop owner, Robert Marcus, has a different view.

“That is not addressing the problem we have today and that is the misuse of firearms by children and adults of all ages. The mental health issue, psychotropic drugs, violent video games, I mean this is a buffet of issues that have to be dealt with,” said Marcus, who owns Bob’s Gun Shop.

The shop has been in business for 73 years and Marcus believes his approach is what’s best for his customers. But he also has a message to others.

“Please don’t forget that firearms dealers across the state have families and children and grandchildren who walk the streets who go to school and we don’t want them more at risk than anything else,” said Marcus.

Some customers from Dick’s Sporting Goods and Field & Stream spoke to News 3 off camera and said they think the decision from Dick’s isn’t smart and won’t fix the problem.