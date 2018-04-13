Police identify man killed in crash involving tractor trailer on I-164 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 52-year-old man was killed Thursday morning in a crash on I-164 in Portsmouth that left the road closed for over seven hours.

Portsmouth Police say dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:53 a.m. reporting an accident involving a tractor trailer and a black Kia Sorrento.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the Kia, 52-year-old Albert D. White of Newport News, outside of the vehicle and unresponsive.

Medics pronounced White dead at the scene.

Investigators believe White’s vehicle hit the rear corner of the tractor trailer, causing him to lose control of the Kia and crash.

White was ejected from the vehicle during the crash as a result of not wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and remained at the scene.

No further information has been released.

Stay with News 3 for additional updates.

RELATED:

Portsmouth Police investigating fatal crash involving tractor-trailer