Portsmouth Police investigating fatal crash involving tractor-trailer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth officers are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles early Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on route 164, before the Town Pointe Road exit.

The crash involved a passenger car and a tractor trailer. The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials say no other injuries have been reported.

All eastbound lanes of route 164 from the Suffolk and Portsmouth city line will remain closed for several hours as officers continue to investigate the fatal crash.

