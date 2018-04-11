MTV show ‘Catfish’ filming in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The cat(fish) is out of the bag!

MTV’s hit reality show Catfish is filming in 757 again. The show’s co-host Nev Schulman has been spotted around Virginia Beach.

On Monday, Schulman posted a picture to his Instagram of him posing by the King Neptune statue at the Oceanfront. He was also seen enjoying a game of Topgolf.

It’s not the first time Nev and Max have been in Hampton Roads. The pair recorded part of an episode in Hampton last November. In 2016, Catfish recorded part of an episode in Newport News.

No word on when the Virginia Beach episode will air.