Behind the scenes with MTV’s Catfish in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Behind the scenes of the MTV show Catfish!

The Catfish crew was in Hampton Roads over the weekend recording an episode for the show’s seventh season.

Hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph sat down with News 3 to share their experiences from the show’s first six seasons. Tune in Thursday night to News 3 at 11 to see our exclusive interviews with Nev and Max.

This is not the show’s first visit to Virginia. In 2016, Catfish recorded part of an episode in Newport News.

Season 7 of Catfish is scheduled to premiere on MTV in early 2018. An air date for the episode recorded in Hampton has not been announced.

Pictures from the 2016 Catfish shoot in Newport News: