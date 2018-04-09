× Colonial Parkway Murders 30 years later: Still no sign of Keith Call or Cassandra Hailey

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Keith Call and Cassandra Hailey went on a date together on April 9, 1988.

The night out included a trip to the movies and then they stopped by a party. The next day Keith’s car was found along the Colonial Parkway, but he and Cassandra were nowhere to be found.

Now, 30 years later, they’re still missing, but their families believe they’re long dead.

“Frustrating is what it is,” Keith’s brother Doug told News 3 in 2016. “The whole thing was frustrating. There was a lot of anxiety.”

The case is grouped with three other unsolved double murders and called the Colonial Parkway Murders.

Whether or not the cases are all connected isn’t clear, but they’ve left many wondering if they’re the work of a serial killer.

Keith’s sister, Joyce Call-Canada, says the family will never give up hope. She created a Facebook page dedicated to keeping her brother’s story out there. She says even though 30 years have passed “it does not get easier.”

Joyce says she stays in touch with law enforcement and is hoping advanced forensic technology will produce new leads. She and others will talk about the murders during a convention in Nashville this May, called “Crimecon.”

FBI spokesperson Tina Pullen tells News 3 the investigation remains active, but she declined to comment on evidence or current investigation initiatives.