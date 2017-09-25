Unsolved: Mystery continues 30 years after Colonial Parkway Murders

ISLE OF WIGHT, Co., Va. – Bonnie Dodson and Janette Santiago sat down in front of the television expecting to hear a report on the news about the missing middle child of the family.

Instead, they learned she was dead.

“It was devastating,” said Santiago, the older sister of Robin Edwards. “It was like the worst throw punch you could ever imagine.”

Not far from them, Michael Knobling also had the news on that evening. He’d learn his brother, David, was also dead. “My mom and I are just sitting watching the news, and boom,” he said. “I remember that day as clear as a bell. It was the worst day of my life.”

That was September 1987. Now, 30 years after the double murder, the case remains unsolved. “Some days it feels like it was just yesterday, and then some days it feels like 30 years,” said Dodson and Santiago.

The case is considered the second in the notorious Colonial Parkway Murders, a series of double murders that rocked the area in the late 1980s. The four unsolved cases sparked fears they were the work of a serial killer.

