Va. Beach golfer Marc Leishman in 2nd place after second round of Masters

Posted 7:37 pm, April 6, 2018, by , Updated at 08:00PM, April 6, 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Marc Leishman is making his sixth Masters start, and as golfers head into the weekend at The Masters, he will be in the tournament’s final paring Saturday.

AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 06: Marc Leishman of Australia plays his second shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old finished Friday’s second round at 7-under-par for the tournament.

The Virginia Beach golfer shot a 2-under-par, 70, Thursday, and backed up his opening round performance by shooting a 5-under-par, 67, on Friday.

Leishman is two shots back of clubhouse leader Patrick Reed, who is 9-under-par for the tournament.

Another story line coming into this week was the return of Tiger Woods.

Woods shot 1-over-par Thursday, but finished Friday’s round 3-over-par, making him 4-over-par for the tournament.

Jordan Spieth, who led the clubhouse after Thursday’s opening round at 6-under-par, finished Friday’s second round 2-over-par, and is sitting at 4-under-par for the tournament.

The Masters schedule on News 3:

Thursday – Masters round one highlights, 11:35 p.m.

Friday – Masters round two highlights, 11:35 p.m.

Saturday – Round three LIVE, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday – Round four LIVE, 2:00 p.m.

Related Links: 

Marc Leishman ‘Masters’ his outlook at Augusta

Jordan Spieth sits solo atop Masters leaderboard after first round