Va. Beach golfer Marc Leishman in 2nd place after second round of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Marc Leishman is making his sixth Masters start, and as golfers head into the weekend at The Masters, he will be in the tournament’s final paring Saturday.

The 34-year-old finished Friday’s second round at 7-under-par for the tournament.

The Virginia Beach golfer shot a 2-under-par, 70, Thursday, and backed up his opening round performance by shooting a 5-under-par, 67, on Friday.

Leishman is two shots back of clubhouse leader Patrick Reed, who is 9-under-par for the tournament.

Another story line coming into this week was the return of Tiger Woods.

Woods shot 1-over-par Thursday, but finished Friday’s round 3-over-par, making him 4-over-par for the tournament.

Jordan Spieth, who led the clubhouse after Thursday’s opening round at 6-under-par, finished Friday’s second round 2-over-par, and is sitting at 4-under-par for the tournament.

