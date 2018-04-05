Jordan Spieth sits solo atop Masters leaderboard after first round

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jordan Spieth came out of the gates swinging on fire. The 24-year-old American golfer hit back-to-back birdies on holes two and three, but would end up leveling out with bogies on holes five and seven. It was hole eight where things would heat up for Spieth.

The 2015 Masters champion was able to eagle out the eighth, then birdied five straight holes on the back nine to finish the day at -6 under to create some distance between himself and second place.

Spieth is two strokes ahead of Matt Kuchar, and Tony Finau, who is making his first career Masters start.

Virginia Beach’s Marc Leishman teed off in the morning groups alongside Tiger Woods and Tommy Fleetwood. Leishman, making his sixth Master start, would stand atop the leaderboard briefly at -3 under, but would finish the day tied for eighth at -2 under par.

Woods, making his first Masters start since 2015, would finish the round at +1 over.

Spieth will tee off Friday morning at 10:53 a.m., while Fleetwood, Woods, and Leishman will start in the afternoon at 1:27 p.m.

The Masters schedule on News 3:

Thursday – Masters round one highlights, 11:35 p.m.

Friday – Masters round two highlights, 11:35 p.m.

Saturday – Round three LIVE, 3:00 p.m.

Sunday – Round four LIVE, 2:00 p.m.