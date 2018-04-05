Frank Beamer “very appreciative” of upcoming Virginia Sports Hall of Fame induction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - 2018 will be a "hall" of a double dip for Frank Beamer.

In December, Beamer, Virginia Tech's all-time leader in wins and games coached, will be on of three coaches inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in New York City. However, this weekend in Virginia Beach, the Hokies former bench boss will be honored in the state his coaching footprint is spread throughout.

"I'm lucky, fortunate, very appreciative," Beamer told News 3 at the Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree in February. "I'm thankful for all the great coaches I had with me, all the great players, some of those 757 players that we were talking about, those are the people who really made it possible for me to be in that."

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will induct it's 2018 class on Saturday. Beamer will be inducted along with Chesapeake native and two-time MLB All-Star Michael Cuddyer.

Former UVA running back Thomas Jones, NBA Champion Rick Mahorn, former Virginia Tech baseball head coach Chuck Hartman, will also be inducted. Three-time college basketball All-Ameircan Megan Silva Schultz and sportswriter Doug Dougherty round the class out.

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts in Virginia Beach. Tickets can be purchased through the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame website.