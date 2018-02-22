Tech’s Tremaine Edmunds, ODU’s Paul Webb among honorees at 73rd Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Head coaches head-lined the 73rd annual Norfolk Sports Club Jamboree at the Waterside Marriott Thursday.

Former NFL head coach and current Arizona State head football coach Herm Edwards, a former ESPN NFL analyst, delivered the keynote address to a crowd of more than 300 people. James Madison University head football coach Mike Houston, who won the 2016 FCS national title, was honored. Also being celebrated, Brandon Elliott - head softball coach at Virginia Wesleyan, the 2017 NCAA Division III national champs.

Legendary men's college basketball coach Paul Webb, Virginia's all-time winningest head coach, was presented the lifetime achievement award. Virginia Tech's hall of fame football coach Frank Beamer presented Hokies linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with the General Douglas MacArthur Memorial Award - given annually to the top college football player in Virginia.

The Jamboree is the Norfolk Sports Club’s main fundraiser for their Scholarship Foundation, which during the club’s history has presented nearly $2-million in college scholarships to Hampton Roads high school athletes.