RGIII returns to the NFL with the Ravens

BALTIMORE, Md. – Just two months ago, Robert Griffin III roamed around the Mall of America at Super Bowl LII unemployed. Two months later, the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has a new role in a new location.

Today at the Baltimore Ravens’ pre-draft press conference, general manager Ozzie Newsome announced that the team agreed to a one-year deal with Griffin III. “You look at the quarterbacks out there and, where we’re at right now, I’m pretty excited about this player,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. “I’m really feeling like we got a steal. I really feel that way.”

Griffin III hasn’t taken an NFL snap since 2016 with the Browns, a season shortened by injury. In an interview with News 3 Sports, Griffin III said he was “healthy”, and “laser-focused”. The former number two pick overall in the NFL Draft was released in March 2016 by the Redskins after four seasons with the franchise.