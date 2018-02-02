RGIII: ‘I can’t give Alex Smith advice’ about playing QB for Redskins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Robert Griffin III, the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has not thrown a pass in a game since New Year's Day 2016.

However, in a 1-on-1 interview with News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler at Super Bowl LII in Minnesota, Griffin III says he has his life "back on track where he wants it" and he looks forward to getting back on the field. But who's field?

"I'm willing to play wherever," Griffin III revealed. "Obviously everybody wants to be QB1. I'm just looking for an opportunity to come in and compete. If a team is going to draft a young guy, I can be an asset to that guy in the quarterback room and let him learn from my experiences. I'm still young, but I know I have a lot of wisdom from the years I have played. I just want to grow and learn with a team and a coach."

Now living in Orlando, Griffin III says he's "healthy and laser-focused" after going un-signed during the 2017 regular season. He spent 2016 with the Cleveland Browns, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. Cleveland released the former Heisman Trophy winner in May 2017.

Griffin III's stint with the Browns followed an unceremonious departure from D.C. The former number two overall pick in the NFL Draft was released by the Redskins in March 2016 after four seasons - the latter of which he did not take a snap after losing his job to Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy.

With his former team soon to welcome a new starting QB, what advice would RGIII give new Redskins signal-caller Alex Smith?

"Alex has done a great job throughout his career handling certain situations," Griffin III explained. "Whether it was in San Fran with [Colin Kaepernick] and then going to Kansas City and then they draft a young guy. I think he'll be fine. He's a veteran. I'm 27 [years old]. He's 33. I can't give him any advice. I think he's played extremely well throughout his career and DC is lucky to have him."