Pedestrian hit on same stretch of Norfolk road as earlier fatal pedestrian crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in the same stretch of road where a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday evening.

Norfolk Police say they responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 400 block of W. Little Creek Road at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics arrived to find a 66-year-old man in the road, conscious and alert. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, 57, told police she was trying to make a left turn from Newport Avenue onto W. Little Creek Road when she hit the pedestrian, who was walking in the crosswalk. She was cited for fail to yield the right of way.

This is the second pedestrian-related crash in the 400 block of W. Little Creek Road over the past 24 hours. A man was hit and killed Tuesday night while walking down the street. That incident remains under investigation.

