Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Little Creek Road

NORFOLK, Va. – A pedestrian died Tuesday after being hit by a car while walking on W. Little Creek Road in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police say they responded to the 400 block of W. Little Creek Road just before 6 p.m.

They say a man was walking in or near the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle traveling in the westbound lanes.

First responders arrived to find the man lying in the road. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but died shortly after arriving.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man stayed at the scene. They were not injured.

After an investigation is completed by the Norfolk Police Traffic Fatality Team, they will turn their findings over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to decide whether charges will be filed.