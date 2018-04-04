Watch: Cargo spacecraft docks with the International Space Station

A cargo spacecraft full of supplies is docking with the International Space Station on Wednesday.

SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon cargo spacecraft on Monday from Cape Canaveral.

The Dragon spacecraft is filled with about 5,800 pounds of supplies, payloads and vehicle hardware, including materials to support investigations that will happen on board the space station’s orbiting laboratory

This is the 14th Commercial Resupply Services mission for SpaceX. The Dragon spacecraft made history in 2012 when it became the first spacecraft to successfully deliver supplies to the ISS and then return to Earth with cargo.

There are currently six people aboard the ISS — six American astronauts from NASA, two Russian cosmonauts from Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities (Roscosmos), and one Japanese astronaut from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

