SpaceX Falcon 9 launching reused cargo ship to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing for an instantaneous launch of its 14th Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-14) on April 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft for today’s resupply mission to the @Space_Station are both flight-proven. pic.twitter.com/54qWeH3oQB — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 2, 2018

The launch will be from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Dragon will separate from Falcon 9’s second stage about 10 minutes after liftoff and attach to the space station on April 4. The Dragon Spacecraft will be filled with about 5,800 pounds of supplies, payloads and vehicle hardware, including materials to support investigations that will happen on board the space station’s orbiting laboratory.

On Wednesday, International Space Station crew members will use the station’s robotic arm to reach out and capture the Dragon spacecraft and attach it to its orbiting laboratory. After about one month at the International Space Station, Dragon will then return to Earth with more than 3,900 pounds of cargo.

Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported the CRS-12 mission in August 2017. Dragon supported CRS-8 mission in April 2016.

For more information about the mission and payloads, visit www.nasa.gov/spacex.