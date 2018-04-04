Construction-related stoppages planned at High Rise Bridge during weekends in April

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Traffic will be a little heavier at the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake during weekends in April.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says beginning April 7, Dominion Energy will be performing work on Saturdays and Sundays in support of the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project.

Stoppages are planned between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the weekends and may last up to 20 minutes, VDOT says.

The traffic stoppages will allow Dominion Energy to pull power cables across I-64 as utility crews replace two transmission structures. Taller structures are required to provide adequate clearance for construction of the interstate and bridge project.

Motorists should expect delays and are urged to plan alternate routes, including South Military Highway and the Gilmerton Bridge.

For more information about the operation, please contact its Electric Transmission team at powerline@dominionenergy.com or (888) 291-0190. Construction on the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Project is scheduled to begin in July. For more information on that project, visit www.64highrise.org.

RELATED:

Governor McAuliffe breaks ground on I-64 widening and bridge project in Chesapeake

$409.6 million contract awarded for new High Rise Bridge, I-64 widening