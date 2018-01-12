Groundbreaking Friday on I-64 widening and bridge project in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Governor Terry McAuliffe will break ground on the new I-64 widening project in Chesapeake Friday morning.
This is VDOT’s largest design-build project to date.
The project will widen I-64 from four lanes to six lanes from a half-mile east of the I-264 interchange at Bowers Hill to one mile east of the I-464 interchange.
At a price tag of nearly $410-million, it also adds one high occupancy toll lane in each direction.
VDOT will also build a new High Rise Bridge to the south of the existing bridge, which will also remain in service.
The project is expected to be completed in 2021.
