Beach Bags food drive brings in more than 12K pounds of food

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach City Public Schools Beach Bags food drive brought in more than 12,000 pounds of food and more than $18,000 in donations from the community, making it the most successful drive to date.

News 3 was proud to partner the VBCPS, Southern Bank, Pembroke Mall, Whole Foods and Virginia Beach Education Foundation in collecting items during the 12-hour drive.

“The success of this Beach Bags food drive was due to our schools’ participation as drop-off locations, our business partners and our community’s overwhelming support of the Beach Bags program,” said Dr. Amber Rach, VBCPS director of community engagement. “We are extremely grateful to our community and sponsors who continue to demonstrate their ongoing dedication to meet the needs of our students since the launch of this program.”

The Beach Bags program was created in 2009 to provide meals and snacks to students who may not have enough to eat on weekends and school vacations.

Since it was established, more than 85,000 Beach Bags have been distributed. More than 14,000 Beach Bags have been provided to students in need this school year.

The program is supported entirely by donations from community members, area businesses and nonprofit, faith-based and school organizations. Tax-deductible monetary donations can be made through the VBEF website at www.vbef.org and food donations are accepted year-round at the School Administration Building located at 2512 George Mason Drive in Virginia Beach.