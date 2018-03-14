News 3 partners to host Beach Bags food drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Beach Bags program provides shelf-stable meals and healthy snacks to VBCPS students who might otherwise go hungry on weekends or during school vacations.

Thursday, March 22, you can donate food for the Beach Bags program at various locations in Virginia Beach.

News 3 is partnering with Virginia Beach Public Schools, Southern Bank, Pembroke Mall, Whole Foods and Virginia Beach Education Foundation in collecting items such as:

Individual-sized cereal boxes or oatmeal

8-ounce servings of shelf-stable milk

Individual-sized meals (ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, macaroni and cheese, chunky soups, etc.)

4-ounce or larger fruit cups

100% juice boxes

Snack items (granola bars, pudding cups, pretzels, trail mix, snack crackers, etc.)

Monetary donations will also be accepted

All Virginia Beach Southern Bank branches will be accepting donations during banking hours, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

You can drop off donations at the following locations on March 22 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.: