Elderly woman dies from injuries suffered in Hampton fire

HAMPTON, Va. – An 85-year-old woman died in the hospital Tuesday from injuries she sustained during a house fire on March 21.

The fire occurred just before 8 p.m. that evening in a condo in the 10 block of Hollis Wood Drive. Fire officials say the fire was accidental, caused by smoking material.

Three people were injured in the fire, including the 85-year-old woman, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Her exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

