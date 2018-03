HAMPTON, Va. – Firefighters with Hampton Fire & Rescue are working a condo fire in the 10 block of Hollis Wood Drive Wednesday night.

Authorities said the fire started at approximately 8 p.m.

Two people have been taken to a local trauma center with what appears to be life-threatening injuries.

10 Blk Hollis Wood Dr condo fire. https://t.co/GzhMhJf4mk — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) March 22, 2018

Update Hollis Wood Dr. https://t.co/X7Iza9GhWg — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) March 22, 2018

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.