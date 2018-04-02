× Norfolk man pleads guilty to 2016 double murder

NORFOLK, Va. – A man has plead guilty for the 2016 murders of two people in Virginia Beach.

Kamron ‘Kam” Sellers entered that plea Monday morning in a Norfolk courtroom.

He was charged with two counts of second degree murder for the deaths of 33-year-old Jeffrey Stallings and 20-year-old Casey Kayser.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Ashby Street on April 18 just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Stallings and Kayser suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stallings was pronounced dead upon his arrival to the hospital. Kayser died from her injuries two days later.

Sellers was also charged with two counts of second use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police quickly identified Sellers and Quedell Higgs as the suspects.

Higgs was also charged with two counts of second degree murder two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Sellers was arrested on April 30th, 2016 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Kayser’s family was in the court Monday morning but did not want to comment when the judge asked if they wanted to address the courtroom.

He is set to be sentenced on June 29th.