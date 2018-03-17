Man convicted in Norfolk double murder

NORFOLK, Va. – Quedell Higgs was convicted in Norfolk Circuit Court of 2 counts of 2nd Degree Murder and was sentenced to 80 years in prison, 40 for each count against him.

According to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, Higgs waived his pre-sentence report and formal sentencing hearing, and was sentence on Friday to 80 years in prison by the jury.

The jury had found Higgs not guilty of lesser charges he faced, which included Robbery and Use of a Firearm.

Higgs was charged with the shooting deaths of 33-year-old Jeffrey Stallings and 20-year-old Casey Kayser back in April 2016.

A co-defendant in the case, Kamron ‘Kam’ Sellers, is still awaiting the conclusion of his case, which are pending in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Ashby Street on April 18, 2016, just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Stallings and Kayser suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stallings was pronounced dead upon his arrival to the hospital. Kayser died from her injuries two days later.

Police quickly identified Higgs and Sellers as the suspects.

Sellers was arrested on April 30 in Charleston, South Carolina. He was extradited back to Virginia shortly after his arrest.

Police say Higgs was located in the 800 block of N. Military Highway and was arrested without incident. Norfolk Police credit a Crime Line tip in helping them locate Higgs.

