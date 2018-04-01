× Farm Fresh closing leaves only one grocery store for shoppers to go in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. – Food Lion will soon be everyone’s go-to place for groceries and to get their medications.

The Farm Fresh off Wythe Creek Road is the only location that’s not being bought by another grocer on the peninsula.

Employees will have to look for work elsewhere.

Many shoppers told News 3’s Aleah Hordges that Farm Fresh has been their hometown store.

Nina Reubin said she’s lived in Poquoson her entire life and that Farm Fresh had everything she needed.

“I’ve been getting my prescriptions here for years and years and years so that’s kind of sad that we’ve got to find somewhere else to start getting them,” said Reubin.

The Farm Fresh on Wythe Creek Road is one of 21 stores closing in Hampton Roads.

Supervalu Retail Company said the stores will be sold for $43 million to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion.

However the store on Wythe Creek Road isn’t listed to be bought by any grocer.

“Kind of sad. It’s going to be weird to see it empty and I’m also curious as to what’s going to take its place,” said shopper Rita Hefner. “Hopefully it won’t sit vacant for a while.”

Now people will be getting their groceries and medications from Food Lion.

Some people tell News 3 shopping there won’t be the same although it’s across the street from Farm Fresh.

“Food Lion was not around when I grew up it was just Farm Fresh so it’s kind of an icon, but I guess it’s a sign of the times,” Hefner added.

The Farm Fresh location is set to close in May 2018.