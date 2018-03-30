× After running from the law, man charged with murdering ex-girlfriend faces judge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals turned himself in to police in Texas, was extradited back to Virginia and faces a judge Friday for murder charges.

Amos Arroyo was wanted for killing his ex-girlfriend and her father in front of their two young children back in July of 2017.

The U.S. Marshals tracked Arroyo to Georgia before losing track of him shortly after the crime. They came to news 3 to put out a story on the wanted fugitive and shortly after Arroyo turned himself into the Lynn County sheriff’s office in Tahoka Texas after being on the run for six months.

Arroyo is accused of killing 29-year-old Patricia Joseph and her father in their Newport News home. Police say the two adults died in front of Joseph’s two young children.

Joseph and Arroyo have the children together and they were not hurt, but police recall how brutal the scene was and say the crime was horrific because they witnessed it.

Arroyo is charged with two counts of 1st degree murder, maliciously shoot/throw in an occupied building and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of felony.

He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Friday. Stay with News 3 for updates.