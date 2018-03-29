Man found not guilty for murder of Virginia Beach woman during robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – Nearly eight years later, a man has been found not guilty of killing a Virginia Beach woman inside a convenience store.

Alex Jenkins was found guilty of two robbery charges and four counts of use of a firearm but was found not guilty of the murder charge.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, Jeanie Murphy was shot while inside Jr. Market off of South Lynnhaven Road in 2010. Police say she was shot during an armed robbery of the business.

Prosecutors say Murphy was inside the store buying beer when one of two men who were trying to rob the business opened fire, hitting Murphy twice.

Alex Jenkins was arrested in 2015. Tramonte Hines was indicted for charges of first degree murder and robbery last month.

Jenkins’ trial began Tuesday morning. On day one, the prosecution called several witnesses including the clerk of the Junior Market. She gave compelling testimony about the night two men dressed in all black held her and another customer at gun point while robbing the business. She says she was kneeling below the counter with one of the robbers when Jeanie Murphy came into the store to buy a case of beer. The clerk says she watched one of the men shoot her twice in the back before running away from the store.

The clerk was unable to identify Jenkins as one of the robbers. The prosecution says it was because the men were dressed in all black, had masks on and told her not to look at them. The defense says it was because Jenkins was not there.

One day two of the trial, the Commonwealth called the rest of their 13 witnesses. The most compelling testimony came from two workers from the King Mountain Correctional Facility. They testified that Jenkins admitted to them his role in the Virginia Beach robbery and murder while incarcerated on other crimes. They say he was read his Miranda rights before giving his statement. They both testified that Jenkins admitted to his role because it had been “weighing on him”.

Before lunch on day two, the defense called their first witness, a woman who was at the laundromat when the robbery and shooting occurred. She testified that the man she saw putting a mask on was white or Hispanic.