× Murder trial begins nearly eight years after death of Virginia Beach mother

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – Nearly eight years after a Virginia Beach woman was shot and killed inside of a convenience store, the trial for one of her alleged killers begins.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, Jeanie Murphy was shot while inside Jr. Market off of South Lynnhaven Road in 2010. Police say she was shot during an armed robbery of the business. Prosecutors say Murphy was inside the store buying beer when one of two men who were trying to rob the business opened fire, hitting Murphy twice.

Alex Jenkins was arrested in 2015. Tramonte Hines was indicted for charges of first degree murder and robbery last month.

Jenkins’ trial began Tuesday morning. According to the judge, the trial could last two to three days.

News 3 will be in the courtroom and will update this story as more information becomes available.