Green Run NJROTC prepares to defend Navy National title in Pensacola

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Green Run Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps is one of the best in the nation.

In fact, they’re the defending Navy National Champions!

They’ve won six state championships in a row and are looking to keep their national title when they head back to Navy Nationals in Pensacola next week.

To get there, they participated in the Area 5 Drill, Athletic, Unit Personnel Inspection and Academic Championship competition at the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek and Lake Taylor High School.

They took first place in push-ups, sit-ups, armed and unarmed standard drill and unarmed exhibition drill. They also took first in Academics and Unit Personnel Inspection.

Overall, they took first in Athletics and in Drill. That along with their firsts in Academics and UPI marked the first time any area school has taken first place in four major categories.

April 6-7 the team will be in Pensacola, FL to defend their national title.

For more information on the program, check out their website. You can also follow them on Facebook as they head to Florida to compete!