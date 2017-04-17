Green Run High School wins Navy JROTC national championship

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Green Run High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps won first place at the 2017 NJROTC Nationals Academic, Athletic and Drill championship!

The competition was held April 7-8 in Pensacola, Florida.

Green Run competed against the nation’s top 24 NJROTC units.

The unit, led by retired Navy Cmdr. Curtis Brown and retired Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Felix Robles, captured the the championship trophy in addition to wight team trophies. They won first place in armed exhibition drill and overall drill, second place in team sit-ups and armed platoon basic drill, third place in unarmed exhibition drill, and fourth place in academics and team push-ups.

Several Green Run cadets also received individual honors for top-10 finishes.

Senior Zachary Horton earned fifth place male individual honors with 118 push-ups as well as sixth place male individual honors with 321 sit-ups. Also earning honors in sit-ups were Senior Austin Moore, who took ninth place male individual honors with 319 sit-ups, and Junior Aminah Jones, who took ninth place female individual honors with 239 sit-ups. Senior Eric Alexander earned eighth place honors in academics which tests cadets’ knowledge of maritime history, leadership, nautical science, naval knowledge, naval skills, ships, ranks, current events and protocols.

Green Run earned the right to compete at NJROTC nationals by winning the Area Five NJROTC Championship held in March. This is Green Run’s fifth consecutive year to win Area Five, which is comprised of mid-Atlantic region schools from Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.