New baby bongo born at the Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo welcomed a new baby bongo on Friday!

The 50-pound male calf is mom Betty’s sixth offspring and just the second for father, Bob.

The baby will join Betty, Bob, two adult female bongos and another calf, Joy (born December 25) in the bongo exhibit in the Africa – Okavango Delta area of the zoo.

Zookeepers have chosen four possible names for the new calf – Blarney, Bugs, Buster and Baxter, and you get to help choose the name!

Vote for your favorite on the Zoo’s Facebook page!