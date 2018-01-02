Bongo brings ‘Joy’ to Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. – Juni the bongo brought the Virginia Zoo Joy on Christmas Eve…literally!

Juni gave birth to a female calf named Joy overnight on December 24.

Joy weighed 47 pounds at birth and is the seventh offspring for Juni and the first for father Bob.

The calf is joining its parents and two other female bongos in their exhibit in Africa.

“Bongos are critically endangered animals, so this is a very significant birth,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “In the past decade, the Zoo has contributed greatly to the bongo species and we’re proud of our successful breeding that allows this population to grow,” Bockheim added.