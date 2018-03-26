Closed for business signs at Green Flash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- Green Flash Brewing Company in Virginia Beach will stop serving beer to thirsty patrons from it’s local location forever.

The San Diego company expanded its second location to coastal Virginia just two years ago.

Investing in a $20-million, 58-thousand square foot facility.

CEO and founder Mike Hinkley says for the past two years the company has been under significant pressure due to the cost and complexity of bicoastal operation.

“My first thoughts are that it is very sad. Any type of loss for this region is sad, especially when you think about the people who are working there and live there too,” Patrick Evan-Hylton said said.

The news comes just two months after the company cut 15 percent of its workers and scaled back distribution to just 18 states.

One former employee who asked to remain anonymous said a bad business plan led to the closure.

Monday the owner confirmed in a press release the local closing would mean eliminating 36 jobs at the brewery and 11 sales jobs as it focuses on its roots in California.

“You see businesses like Toy-R-Us also. I think it’s kind of just a sign of the times that most businesses are doing anything they can just to get in survival mode,” Evan-Hylton said.

When green flash opened it’s location of general booth the city awarded the brewery a $265-thousand dollar grant.

Since the brewery upheld it’s promise by investing $20 million by building it’s facility they will no have to pay the grant money back.

Now begs the questions-with the facility up for auction-what business could take over the location?

“Even when you see places like Smart mouth opening another location in Virginia Beach or you see Young Veterans opening a location at the ocean front. It is such a large facility I don’t know by the economy of scale it would work for something truly local,” Evans-Hylton said.

News three reached out to several local breweries, none responded with interest in expanding to 1209 craft lane.

While the physical green flash brewery will no longer be here in Virginia Beach, the company still plans on distributing to the state.