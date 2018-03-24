Green Flash Brewing Co. puts Virginia Beach brewery up for auction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Green Flash Brewing Co. has put its Virginia Beach brewery is up for auction, according to a listing on Heritage Global Partners Asset Advisory & Auction Services.

The $20 million facility on General Booth Boulevard opened in November 2016. The facility includes the 58,000 square-foot Green Flash brewery, family-friendly tasting room with 30 Green Flash beers on tap, a beer garden, food trucks, retail store, private-event room and garden.

The interior of the brewery’s production floor was designed to duplicate the operations of the San Diego brewery, with all brew house and fermentation cellar equipment manufactured by Paul Mueller Company of Springfield, Mo.