Trial begins Monday for substitute bus driver accused of sexting teen

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Monday is the first day of trial for a Newport News substitute bus driver.

Timothy Dixon is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Unlike the last time we were here for this case, we may finally get to hear from the student involved in this incident.

Dixon has two charges against him including contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

During his preliminary hearing in January, search warrants showed the 54-year-old and the 15-year-old first met on a smart phone app called ‘whisper’.

Dixon is accused of sending inappropriate and sexual text messages to the teen.

Prosecutors say he even snuck the teen into his home.

Newport News Public Schools said Dixon was a substitute bus driver since December 2013.

He was suspended without pay.

After his arrest, we did try speaking with Dixon but he declined.

News 3 will be inside the courtroom this morning for his trial.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates.