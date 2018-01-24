× Hearing for Newport News bus driver arrested for sending inappropriate texts to teenager

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News substitute bus driver arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate and sexual text messages to a teenager is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

The 15-year-old Hampton girl reported the messages to police on September 13.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that alcohol was involved in the incident.

The man, 54-year-old Timothy Mears Dixon, was interviewed at Newport News Police Headquarters on October 27. After the interview, he was arrested and charged with one count each of use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Search warrants say the two met on an app called Whisper. After talking through the app they exchanged cell phone numbers and continued talking through text messages. According to court documents, one of the text messages read “what if I held you down and raped you”. The other text message mentioned in documents is too graphic to publish.

Newport News City Public Schools confirms Dixon has served as a substitute bus driver with the school system since December 2013. He has been suspended without pay.