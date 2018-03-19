Portsmouth Police: Social media argument directly related to mother’s death

PORTSMOUTH, Va – As a memorial to Jennifer Bartell grows outside her home, court documents are revealing how a social media post led to a 39-year-old’s death.

Four people have been arrested for their alleged role in the shooting.

According to court documents, Joshua Bowen shot Bartell several times on March 14. Documents say Bowen is Albany Pierce’s boyfriend. Pierce along with her mother, Shaunicka Cooley and Shyrayno Jackson, have all been charged with accessory after the fact.

Court documents say Pierce got into an argument with Bartell’s daughter and her friend on Facebook. Search warrants say the disagreement online escalated to a planned meeting at a nearby church, the day after the post went up.

Court documents say Bartell’s daughter and friend did not show up, causing the four arrested to come to Bartell’s home. Once there, court documents say a fight broke out. Bartell came outside and that is when Bowen allegedly began shooting.

In court documents, Bowen says Bartell appeared to be armed with a gun. Search warrants say a gun was taken from Bartell’s home after the shooting but investigators say no firearms were taken from the scene.

Neighbors say they can’t believe a social media post could cause the death of friend.

“I was shocked just couldn’t believe that someone would do that,” said Carrol Walker.

Despite their shock, they say they are relieved to know that this shooting was not random.

“This was not a ride by shooting. This was a crime that was a part of an ongoing argument with the people,” said Walker. “This is a safe neighborhood, we haven’t had any problems like this before.”