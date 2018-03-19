Newport News Police investigating 18-year-old man’s death as homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police now say the death of a man found inside a home on Chestnut Avenue is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Chestnut Avenue on March 16 at 10:10 p.m. for reports of a possible burglary in progress.

They arrived to find a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old James Claggion IV.

Officers checked the home and did not find anyone else inside. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

