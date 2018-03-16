Newport News Police investigating death in possible burglary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police is investigating a death situation in the 5000 block of Chestnut Avenue Friday night.

Police responded to a call of a possible burglary in progress at 10:10 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim of unknown age (but believed to be an adult) suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

It was also reported that a woman arrived at the residence and found the victim. However, officers did not find anyone else inside when they arrived.

There is currently no suspect information and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story.

