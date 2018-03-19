Man sentenced in Portsmouth to 70 years for 2012 double murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Winston Bernard Black Jr. was sentenced to 70 years in prison for the stabbing death of two people back in 2012.

A jury convicted him on January 11, and on Monday, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the first degree murder of Ann Marie Gilkerson, and 30 years in prison for the second degree murder of James David Gough, according to officials.

The jury who convicted Black had recommended a sentence of 70 years.

According to the information given to News 3, Black stabbed Gough 24 times back on February 7, 2012, and Gilkerson 123 times later that same day.

It did not say why Black killed Doug in the release given to News 3, but it did say that Black killed Gilkerson because of her knowledge of his where-a-bouts when he killed Dough.

Black will be back in court on April 30 for his jury trial for a first degree murder charge he faces for his alleged connection in the killing of Samuel Martin in 2011.

