Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in Portsmouth convicts man of two murders dating back to 2012

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – After a three -day trial, Winston Bernard Black Jr. was convicted of both first and second degree murder by the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on January 11.

The jury that convicted Black recommended in all 70-years-in prison for murdering James David Gough and Ann Marie Gilkerson. 30-years for the second degree murder charge and 40-years for the first degree murder charge.

According to the information given to News 3, Black stabbed Gough 24 times back on February 7, 2012 and Gilkerson 123 times later that same day. Both died from their injuries.

It did not say why Black killed Doug in the release given to News 3, but it did say that Black killed Gilkerson because of her knowledge of his where-a-bouts when he killed Dough.

“I am very proud of my team and our law-enforcement partners for their hard work on these cases leading to today’s convictions. Justice has finally been served for the Gilkerson and Gough families, and Portsmouth has been made safer,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie N. Morales.

Black will be sentenced for these convictions on March 19, 2018.

He also faces a third murder charge in connection with the killing of Samuel L. Martin back on November, 14 2011. A jury trial begins on January 22, 2018 for these charges against Black.

