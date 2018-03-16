Local man beat in Charlottesville rally found not guilty

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Suffolk man that was beaten during the Charlottesville rally, has been found not guilty of an assault charge that stemmed from the August 2017 incident.

Deandre Harris was charged with Felony Unlawful Wounding after a warrant was issued for his arrest back in October 2017. Someone involved in the incident accused Harris of assault.

According to information from CBS19, Harris was arrested on the assault charge after a victim reportedly went to the magistrate’s office to try and obtain the warrant after presenting officials with his account of what happened during the incident.

Harris, who moved to Charlottesville two years ago, says he was attacked when he headed into a parking garage near a police station in the city.

“As I fall down I’m getting beat by poles and signs and people are hitting me and kicking me,” said Harris. “I got eight staples in my head, I got a cut [above my eyebrow], a busted lip, I broke my wrist, (I have) a chipped tooth.”

Harris said he went to the rally in Emancipation Park as part of a counter-protest when he was attacked by white supremacists in a parking garage near the police station.

