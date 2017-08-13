Suffolk native says he was beaten during Charlottesville violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Suffolk native says he was beaten by white supremacists when violence broke out in Charlottesville on Saturday.

20-year-old Deandre Harris tells News 3 he went to the white nationalist rally in Emancipation Park to protest the gathering and ended up exchanging words with some who attended the rally.

Harris says he was attacked when he headed into a parking garage near the police station.

“As I fall down I’m getting beat by poles and signs and people are hitting me and kicking me,” said Harris. “I got eight staples in my head, I got a cut [above my eyebrow], a busted lip, I broke my wrist, (I have) a chipped tooth.”

Harris’ parents say this photo from Twitter shows Harris being beaten:

Earlier in a parking garage in #Charlottesville – white supremacists beat this black kid w/poles. [Photo for by @zdroberts @NationofChange] pic.twitter.com/LLPBPjb8si — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) August 12, 2017

There have also been videos circulating other social media websites.

“Every time I think about it and I think about seeing those videos, it hurts. It hurts a lot,” Felicia Harris, Deandre’s mother, tearfully told News 3 Sunday.

A GoFundMe page to help Harris with medical bills has raised tens of thousands of dollars.