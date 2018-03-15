Newport News man finally caught, charged for shooting of 11-year-old girl

NEWPORT NEWS Va. – Taylen Pierce stood before a judge early Thursday morning, after months on the run.

Pierce is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in a shooting that took place on January 12.

Court documents show an 11-year-old girl was shot, and police believe pierce is the one who did it.

Page after page of the arrest warrants paint the picture of what happened that night in the apartment parking lot. The young girl told police she was standing in this area with a group of people when an argument started.

Pierce is accused of taking out a gun and shooting. The girl said she was shot while running away.

The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder.

During her interview she told police the fight started when a call was made to someone in the group she was with.

She said a while later the same people who made the call walked into the aqueduct apartments and a fight broke out.

The 11-year-old girl said she felt a burning sensation when she was shot.

Pierce is also facing charges in a separate incident that happened last week in relation to an assault and battery of his own sister.

There is no date set for when he is expected back in court.