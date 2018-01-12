11-year-old girl shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An 11-year-old girl was shot in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive Friday night.

Police were dispatched to Aqueduct Apartments at 9:23 p.m. for a call of gunshots heard. When police arrived at the scene, they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the incident happened outside.

Police are still at the scene investigating the incident.

There is no further information.

