11-year-old girl shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An 11-year-old girl was shot in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive Friday night.
Police were dispatched to Aqueduct Apartments at 9:23 p.m. for a call of gunshots heard. When police arrived at the scene, they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the incident happened outside.
Police are still at the scene investigating the incident.
There is no further information.
37.115409 -76.517019